BTS’ Jimin joins Exclusive Green Noblesse Club with a massive donation

BTS’ Jimin’s massive donation to the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation has officially earned him a spot on the Exclusive Green Noblesse Club.
The singer's actions also managed to guarantee him a spot on the Green Noblesse Club, an honour mostly reserved mainly for just a select group of people.
News of the donation was made public by the foundation in a statement release but details of the amount and motivation were only revealed by Newsen, after their extensive investigation.
According to their findings, the singer has donated over ₩100 million KRW, which is equal to roughly $83,500 USD over the course of five years or less.
