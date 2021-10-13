Olivia Rodrigo touches on the benefits of therapy: ‘I learned so much’

Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on the ongoing benefits of therapy she has been reaping since the age of 16

Olivia Rodrigo recently got candid about the personal benefits she’s experienced from going to therapy consistently since the age of 16.

The singer addressed it all during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

She started off by explaining how having a therapist for a dad really made a difference in the way it was perceived at home and was also quoted saying, “Sometimes people are like, 'Oh, you don't need that, you have so much, your life is so great, what are your problems?'”

I think that's definitely a thing that sometimes older people can do to younger people, too, is kind of trivialize what they're going through just because they're like, 'Eh, they're fine, they're just kids, they'll get through it.'”

“But it feels so real when you're in it, and it's so valid, and just because it's not an adult problem or you don't have to pay taxes yet or whatever doesn't mean it doesn't hurt.”



She also went on to say, “A lot of people think, listening to my music, that I'm a really sad, depressed person and that couldn't be farther from the truth.”

“Definitely not at all crying on my bedroom floor all the time. But it's fun to write about stuff like that — like if I was just writing about how I was happy, going to get my iced latte every morning, nobody would listen to it, it wouldn't be interesting.”