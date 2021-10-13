BTS Jimin: Twitter celebrates ‘the person from Korea who understands’

BTS’ global fan base has gone above and beyond in celebration of Jimin’s big day and many are tugging at heartstrings.

The posts are in reference to a comment the singer made in the Dear Class of 2020 film.



It read, “We are all in different parts of the world. I hope you are all doing well, but if things are not okay even in the slightest. Remember there is a person in the city of Seoul, who understands you.”

While one fan highlighted some of Jimin’s best qualities another referenced the film quote and took everyone by storm.

Check them out below:

There are some fans who curated a collage of baby photos that highlight the singer's journey from a baby in diapers to a singer that can sell out arenas with his smile and talent.



