Pakistani ARMYs celebrate BTS Jimin’s birthday with an ‘LED Wave’

Pakistan is known for having dedicated ARMYs and for Jimin’s birthday this year, the entire fandom went all out to make the event a hit.
From donations to LED video tributes, Pakistan has joined in for the global birthday tributes.
Kim Kardashian highlights some of daughter North’s meanest comments
Tyga was released later after posting $50,000 in bail
'It’s not going to increase the time if she doesn’t have a conservator,' says Kevin Federline’s lawyer
"Succession" has been widely lauded, its second season winning Golden Globes last year for best drama series and best...
Dwayne Johnson highlights the ongoing success of his brand new debut rap track ‘Face Off’
'She just thinks it like gets to me,' says Kim Kardashian