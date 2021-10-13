Kim Kardashian reveals North calls their home 'ugly' during disagreements

Kim Kardashian's eight-year-old daughter North has her own ways to get back at mum during arguments.
Speaking with Ellen in a recent interview, Kim revealed that North calls her Hidden Hills California abode 'ugly' whenever they get into a disagreement.
“Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me, and she’ll say, ‘Your house is so ugly. It’s all white. Who lives like this?’” Kim shared in Mom Confessions segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
“She just thinks it like gets to me,” Kim continued. “And it is kinda mean, because I like my house.
