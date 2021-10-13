Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank's photographer shares unseen picture from their wedding

The couple tied the knot in 2018

Princess Eugenie marked her third wedding anniversary to husband Jack Brooksbank in a touching Instagram post. “Happy Anniversary my love,” she wrote. “Three years today!!”







The couple’s wedding photographer Svonriekhoff also shared an unseen picture from their 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle.

“What an honour,” she wrote. “Three years today gorgeous one…Happy Anniversary to you both!”

In February Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, gave birth to her first child, a baby son, with husband Jack Brooksbank.



Eugenie is the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the queen’s third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

