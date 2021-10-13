 
Tuesday October 12, 2021
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank's photographer shares unseen picture from their wedding

The couple tied the knot in 2018
Entertainment
October 13, 2021
Princess Eugenie marked her third wedding anniversary to husband Jack Brooksbank in a touching Instagram post. “Happy Anniversary my love,” she wrote. “Three years today!!”


The couple’s wedding photographer Svonriekhoff  also shared an unseen picture from their 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle. 

“What an honour,” she wrote. “Three years today gorgeous one…Happy Anniversary to you both!”

In February Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, gave  birth to her first child, a baby son, with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie is  the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the queen’s third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

