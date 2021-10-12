Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘are in a much better place than before’

Reality TV star and model Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband rapper Kanye West may have ended their marriage but the two are still there to cheer each other on.
The 40-year-old fashion icon is now in a better place with her ex-husband than she was before in February, according to a source cited by People.
"Kim and Kanye are friends, but that's it. She is still moving forward with the divorce," said the insider.
"She loves having Kanye's support though. They were not in a good place around the time Kim filed for divorce. She is so happy that things are better now. It's all very beneficial for the kids,” added the source.
"Kim loved having her family in NYC for SNL. They all thought she did great. They are very proud of her,” the grapevine shared.
Kim and Kanye are parents to four children: daughters North, eight, Chicago, three and sons Saint, five and Psalm, two.
