Photos: Eminem welcomes fans at grand opening of ‘Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant

Eminem recently gave fans the surprise of their lives by manning the take-out line of his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant grand opening day.
The Without Me rapper, real name Marshall Mathers spent a long time working the walk-up window at the pasta shop on opening day.
During the course of his cameo appearance, after the first 10 customers, Eminem ended up serving an almost never-ending line of customers’ spaghetti cartons and obliging for selfies.
According to the New York Post, the star had on a hat under his brown hoodie and started serving from 5 p.m.
The entire cameo ended with the star being sped away in a pair of SUV’s that was chased down the road by a hoard of fans.
For those unversed, the limited-seating eatery is a pop-up shop and serves everything from traditional meatballs to vegan options with nearly all dietary options.
The eatery made its first appearance in 2017 and has since done intermittent pop-ups over the years and even gifted food boxes to healthcare workers during the height of the pandemic.
