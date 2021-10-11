Eminem shocks fans by actually manning the take out counter to his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant

Eminem shocks fans by actually manning the take out counter to his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant

Photos: Eminem welcomes fans at grand opening of ‘Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant

Eminem recently gave fans the surprise of their lives by manning the take-out line of his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant grand opening day.

The Without Me rapper, real name Marshall Mathers spent a long time working the walk-up window at the pasta shop on opening day.

During the course of his cameo appearance, after the first 10 customers, Eminem ended up serving an almost never-ending line of customers’ spaghetti cartons and obliging for selfies.



According to the New York Post, the star had on a hat under his brown hoodie and started serving from 5 p.m.

The entire cameo ended with the star being sped away in a pair of SUV’s that was chased down the road by a hoard of fans.

For those unversed, the limited-seating eatery is a pop-up shop and serves everything from traditional meatballs to vegan options with nearly all dietary options.

The eatery made its first appearance in 2017 and has since done intermittent pop-ups over the years and even gifted food boxes to healthcare workers during the height of the pandemic.