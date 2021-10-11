Will Smith details the real reason he steers clear of slavery films

Will Smith explains the real reason he prefers to stay away from themes of slavery when picking out roles

Will Smith recently sat down for a chat and shared the real reason he prefers to steer clear of doing any films hinting towards the slave experience.

The actor addressed it all with his heart on his sleeve, and during an interview with GQ Magazine.

There he was even quoted saying, “I’ve always avoided making films about slavery.” Mainly because “I wanted to be a superhero.”

“So I wanted to depict black excellence alongside my white counterparts. I wanted to play roles that you would give to Tom Cruise.”

“And the first time I considered it was ‘Django [Unchained],’ but I didn’t want to make a slavery film about vengeance.”

Smith turned down a chance in the 2012 Quentin Tarantino cult film because it detailed the life and experience of a former slave turned-bounty hunter.

“It was about the creative direction of the story. To me, it’s as perfect a story as you could ever want: a guy that learns how to kill to retrieve his wife that has been taken as a slave.”

“That idea is perfect. And it was just that Quentin and I couldn’t see [eye to eye]. I wanted to make the greatest love story that African-Americans had ever seen.”

While it is true that he “wanted to make that movie so badly,” he “felt the only way was, it had to be a love story, not a vengeance story. I don’t believe in violence as the reaction to violence.”

But that is not to say Smith wants to turn down the theme entirely. His intention is to create a slave’s story “about love and the power of black love.”

“And that was something that I could rock with. We were going to make a story about how black love makes us invincible.”