George Clooney rules out possibility of him running for office

George Clooney is opening up about whether or not he will ever be seen on the ballot

American actor George Clooney has ruled out all possibility of him ever switching from his acting career towards politics.

The Midnight Sky actor, 60, was asked if he ever plans on running for political office, taking a break from acting, during an appearance on BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show.

"No, because I actually would like to have a nice life,” responded Clooney without a second thought.

"I turned 60 this year, and I had a conversation with my wife [Amal Clooney], and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said, 'We have to think of these as the halcyon years.' If we have our health, which we do … and I'm 60 and I can still play basketball and still do the things I love, but in 20 years I will be 80, and that's a real number,” he shared.

"[It] doesn't matter how much you work out, what you eat. You're 80. And so I said, 'We have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way’,” he added.