Adele lavishes praise on 'lovely' and 'sweet' Harry Styles

Singing sensation Adele gushed over Harry Styles during, saying 'he is great, lovely and a very very sweet boy.'
The singer gushed over One Direction hunk during an Instagram Live Q&A, sending her followers into meltdown
She took to Instagram Live to play a snippet of her new track, Easy On Me, and answered some fan questions, including one about Watermelon Sugar hitmaker.
Adele shared her opinion on the 27-year-old musician. She responded to a fan: "Yes I do know Harry. He's great, he's lovely, he's a very very sweet boy."
Adele's fans have already speculated the pair once dates after their trip to the Caribbean sparked rumours that the musicians were more than friends. Harry once revealed he has had his eye on Adele back then.
Fans took to Twitter to revel in the moment with many stanning the pair and labelling them "hadele".
Another wrote: She revealed her love for fellow musician Harry Styles. And a second saying: "YASSS". While a third penned: "Harry Styles and Adele," followed by a string of love heart emojis.
