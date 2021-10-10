PM Imran Khan announces establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen authority

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking during the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conference in Islamabad on October 10, 2021. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News Live.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced the establishment of a Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority in the country to ensure the implementation of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in society.

Speaking during a ceremony to kick off the official celebrations for the holy month of Rabi ul Awal, the premier said that he will oversee the functioning of the authority himself and will chalk out a plan regarding the impartation of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to children and adults alike.



The premier informed the audiences that he will be the patron-in-chief of the authority, while the government has already started searching for a chairman to head the authority, who will be a top scholar.

The premier said that the authority will monitor the curriculum being taught at schools and organise research in universities regarding the true message of Islam in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He stressed the need to undertake research on Muslim heroes.

The prime minister said a cartoon series will be made to introduce Islamic culture to our children. He said Islam has its own cultural values that need to be taught to our children to protect them from evils like sex crimes. He said the authority will also remain vigilant of any blasphemous content being shared on the media and to portray a real picture of Islam.

Speaking about the importance of the sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for Muslims and how it should be an integral part of their lives, the premier said that the secret to the success of Islamic historical figures of the past was that they followed the true teachings of Islam based on humanitarianism.

"The Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the first-ever personality in the history of the world who established a welfare state and for the first time in history, the state took the responsibility for the poor and the destitute, promoted and prioritised education, and made it compulsory for both men and women," he said.

The premier said that the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) must be inculcated among Pakistani children through schools.

"There should be role models for kids to follow and [no one could be a better role model for them than the prophet of Islam]" he said.

The prime minister said that the only way to put Pakistan on the way to progress is to follow the sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in letter and spirit.

"It is my belief that the country cannot progress without following the true teachings of Islam because certain things have crept into the Pakistani society to stop it from advancing," PM Imran Khan said.

Providing the examples of the West and China, the premier said that countries therein adopted principles of fairness and justice which led to their success.

PM Imran Khan also said that many people in Pakistan readily adopt western values without knowing their repercussions.

Talking about sexual crimes against women and children, he said that a governmental probe into the horrific incidents of paedophilia in Kasur revealed that such vices crept into society through Hollywood and Bollywood.

"Unfortunately, whenever vulgarity is condemned, certain liberal factions of society start making noise," he said.

He urged Pakistani scholars to teach people, especially the youth, that blindly following the West would only lead to societal disintegration and the destruction of the family system.

— With input from Radio Pakistan