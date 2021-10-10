Kourtney Kardashian sends love to beau Travis Barker’s son on 18th birthday

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian showered love and extended sweet wishes to Landon Asher Barker, the son of her beau Travis Barker, on his 18th birthday.



Travis Barker turned to Instagram and shared sweet throwback photos with his son Landon Asher to wish him a very happy birthday.

He said, “Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker. You are, and always will be, a true gift from heaven to me. Love you and I’m so proud to call you my son.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was the first to drop lovely comment on Barker’s post.

She commented “HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY @landonasherbarker” followed by a heart emoji.



Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner also extended sweet birthday wishes to Landon Asher Barker, who turned 18 on Saturday.