Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Face Off’ single dominates music charts in a day

Dwayne Johnson manages to climb to no. 2 of iTunes charts in 24 hours of the release of debut rap ‘Face Off’

Dwayne Johnson has officially managed to secure the no. 2 spot on iTunes after successfully releasing his debut rap song Face Off.

The Hip-Hop/Rap song bagged this coveted spot with a commanding and fiery lead over its competition.

The Rock even celebrated this major win with an Instagram post that read, “#2 RAP SONG IN THE COUNTRY!!! BLOWN. AWAY. “

He also went on to add, “In 24hrs our new song #FACEOFF is already #2 on the @iTunes rap charts!!! [expletive] insane reactions! THANK YOU ALL!!!”

“For years @therealtechn9ne & I wanted to collaborate and make an iconic hype song that was UNAPOLOGETIC and spoke the truth.”

Check it out below:







