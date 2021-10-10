Queen Elizabeth was on Princess Diana’s side amid her divorce with Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth was “sympathetic” towards Princess Diana after her marriage with Charles hit the rocks

While Princess Diana and Prince Charles were having trouble in paradise, Queen Elizabeth was known to have been neutral throughout the fiasco.



That being said, behind closed doors, the monarch’s support was leaning more towards her distressed daughter-in-law.

Per a royal author Matthew Dennison, Her Majesty was “sympathetic” towards the late Princess of Wales after her marriage with Charles hit the rocks.

"There’s no doubt that the queen was sympathetic to the Princess of Wales," Dennison told Fox News.

"But you know, people didn’t discuss mental health to the extent that we do today. And people’s knowledge of it was less. And of course, the queen, being a generation older than the Princess of Wales, had a very old-fashioned upbringing."

"It was a late-19th-century upbringing where you certainly didn’t talk about those things,” he added.