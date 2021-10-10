Prince William opposes Prince Andrew's return to public life

Prince Andrew is facing some serious allegations in the United States

Prince Andrew is facing some serious allegations in the United States

Virginia Giuffre, 38, accused Prince Andrew of forcing her to have sex when she was underage at the London home of Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.



Last month in a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, her lawyers said they sent the civil lawsuit to the prince's Los Angeles-based lawyer Andrew Brettler by email and FedEx, and both copies had been received by Monday morning.

She also said Andrew abused her at around the same time in Epstein's mansion in Manhattan and on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.



Days after Prince Andrew was served with the sexual assault lawsuit a report claimed said that his nephew and second-in-line to throne Prince William doesn't want him to return to the public life.

"Prince William thinks Prince Andrew’s public image is a "threat" to the royal family and he should never return to public life," reported thetimes.co.uk.

It also said that Prince Charles was furious at his Andrew's claim of family support for a return to the public life.



