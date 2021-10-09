 
Saturday October 09, 2021
'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic crosses six million followers on Instagram

Esra played the role of Halime Sultan in the hit TV series
October 09, 2021
Turkish actress  Esra Bilgic has crossed six million followers on Instagram .

Esra shot to global fame for her stellar performance in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

She essayed the role of Halime Hatun, a Seljuk warrior and the wife of Ertugrul, the  the Turkish drama.

The TV series was an instant hit  and broke several records on YouTube.

Esra also has a large number of followers from Pakistan where her TV series is being aired with Urdu dubbing.

She has also appeared in several Pakistani commercials  . On The work front, Esra Bilgic's new TV show  Kanunsuz Topraklar is being aired on a local TV channel in Turkey.


