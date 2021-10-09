'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic crosses six million followers on Instagram

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic has crossed six million followers on Instagram .
Esra shot to global fame for her stellar performance in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".
She essayed the role of Halime Hatun, a Seljuk warrior and the wife of Ertugrul, the the Turkish drama.
The TV series was an instant hit and broke several records on YouTube.
Esra also has a large number of followers from Pakistan where her TV series is being aired with Urdu dubbing.
She has also appeared in several Pakistani commercials . On The work front, Esra Bilgic's new TV show Kanunsuz Topraklar is being aired on a local TV channel in Turkey.
