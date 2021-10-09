Amber Heard fawns over baby Oonagh Paige for gifting ‘best six months of my life’

Amber Heard recently turned to social media to gush over the most amazing gift her infant daughter Oonagh Paige has presented her with after just six short months of life.
Heard showed off her feelings regarding the love she has for baby Oonagh Paige’s gift of life on Instagram.
The post featured a loved up candid photograph that showed Heard grinning from ear to ear because of her little one and also included a small caption that read, “The six best months of my life, the first six months of hers”.
