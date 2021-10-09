Prince Charles barely escaped ‘kamikaze dogs’ in Welsh nationalist terror attack

Prince Charles reportedly ended up escaping ‘by a hair’ when Welsh nationalists attempted to sick ‘kamikaze dogs’ onto him in a terror attack.



News of this 1969 incident was shared by a royal biographer named Richard Aldrich.

During his interview with True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat appearance, he told listeners, “This is the investiture of the Prince of Wales in 1969.”

“One of the things we love when we were researching for the book, the reasons these plots fell apart was the Welsh nationalists were planning on using kamikaze dogs.”

“They got these dogs, they were going to fit them with explosives and send the dogs towards the Royal Family and of course some of the Welsh nationalists are dog lovers. They actually blew the gaff on some of these plots.”

This incident was unearthed by the expert following Prince Charles’ recent trip to Scotland where he was seen toying with the idea of adding alcohol into his tea while visiting a kilt shop in Aberdeenshire.