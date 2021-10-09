Princess Diana, Meghan Markle’s shocking parallels show ‘similar struggles’: report

Experts recently weighed in on the parallels that exist between the life and struggles of Princess Diana and Meghan Markle.
This observation has been made by royal biographer Andrew Morton on the MailPlus Palace Confidential podcast.
“What I find the most interesting story that I've uncovered from the book is the parallels between Meghan and Diana in the early days of their royal careers.”
“Meghan was called from pretty early on, Duchess Difficult, she was blamed for everything that went wrong, from the row with the Queen over the tiaras to the bust-up with Kate.”
“I found it fascinating that at a time when Meghan was struggling to cope with the royal world, protocol, and so on, in her own generation before, Diana herself had been described as a fiend and a monster by various gossip writers, and someone who sacked members of staff.”
Before concluding he added, “She was struggling to cope with depression and all kinds of illnesses and there's a fascinating parallel there.”
The Canadian singer asked his better-half if they can start trying for a child
Kristen Stewart confesses feeling 'disloyal' towards Princess Diana while filming 'Spencer'
Ed Sheeran has opened up about his married life and how he popped the question
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shows off his rapping skills in newly released music video for ‘Face Off’ single
Kathryn Hahn's spell-conjuring villain Agatha Harkness, who was featured in the Disney+ series, will be getting her...
Machine Gun Kelly has finally broken his silence over the plans for his upcoming new album