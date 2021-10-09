Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could make surprise visit to UK this year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could head to Kensington Palace to attend a party in honour of Princess Diana

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be getting ready to fly back to the British royal family for a surprise visit.



As per the latest reports on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the two could head to Kensington Palace later this month to attend a party in honour of the late Princess Diana, as per reports.

“No one knows what Harry’s decision is but there are rumblings that he may come with Meghan and their two children,” said a source to The Sun.

Touching upon the event, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward said: “You would have thought it would definitely be something Harry would really want to be at.”

"I can’t imagine anything less important for him because he would want to respect his mother,” she shared.

Harry had visited UK in July this year for the statue unveiling of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace.