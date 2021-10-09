Madonna opens up about one of 'biggest regrets' of her career

Madonna has revealed that turning down a role in hit movie The 'Matrix' is one of the 'biggest regrets' of her career, saying she wanted to kill herself.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on October 7, the singing superstar shared one of biggest regrets of her career.

Speaking to Fallon about turning down the role in the classic 1999 film, Madonna said: “I also turned down the role in The Matrix. Can you believe that? I wanted to kill myself.”



“That’s like one of the best movies ever made,” she added. “A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life.”

She also confirmed that she is writing a movie about her own life. “The reason I’m doing it is a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men,” she said.

Madonna also promoted her new ‘Madame X’ documentary, which dropped yesterday and chronicles the legendary pop star’s recent ‘Madame X’ tour in support of her 14th studio album of the same name.

