Katrina Kaif's sister reveals when she will have her next emotional breakdown

Bollywood actress Isabelle Kaif is excited after British singer Adele announced that she is releasing her new new song.
Sharing a screenshot of Adele's video, Katrina Kaif's younger sister said "At least I know when I I'll be having my next emotional breakdown. See you October 15th."
The singer will release "Easy on Me" on 15 October 2021 as the lead single from her upcoming fourth studio album. The single marks the first solo release of the singer in over five years.
Prince Harry always maintained a burning desire to leave the Firm but ‘didn’t know how’ to step down
Duchess Camilla needs ‘extensive coaching’ to take Prince Charles’ role as consort
Adele sheds light on the real reason she marriage with Simon Konecki never worked out
Prince Harry blasted for staying silent over Princess Diana Musical representation
Willow Smith shares the story of a scary break-in attempt by a relentless cyberstalker
Prince Harry reportedly loves every second of ‘being a girl dad’ for daughter Lilibet