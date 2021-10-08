Adele wasn’t ‘fulfilled’ in marriage to Simon Konecki

Adele recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed the real reason she was never able to work it out with Simon Konecki.
The singer got candid during her interview with Vogue UK and also claimed, “Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me.”
She also added that she and Konecki kept the split “to ourselves for a very long time. We had to take our time because there was a child involved .”
“I'd trust him with my life. I definitely chose the perfect person to have my child with. That – after making a lot of knee-jerk reactions — is one of my proudest things I've ever done.”
She also went on to say that she now shares custody of her son with “the dad of my child” and even hosts joint movie nights.
“If I can reach the reason why I left, which was the pursuit of my own happiness, even though it made Angelo really unhappy — if I can find that happiness and he sees me in that happiness, then maybe I'll be able to forgive myself for it.”
“He said to my face, Can you see me? And I was like, Uh, yeah. And he was like, Cause I can't see you. Well, my whole life fell apart in that moment. He knew I wasn't there. That's when I started sharing with him.”
She concluded by adding, “It was more me divorcing myself. Just being like, Bitch, f—[expletive] hot mess, get your [expletive] [expletive] together!”
