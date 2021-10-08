Claire Foy to play Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in new TV series

The Crown famed actress Claire Foy is set to play another real-life character for her upcoming new television series titled, Doomsday Machine.

The Emmy-winner actress will be playing the role of Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in latest TV series about the social media giant.

According to various media reports, Foy, who rose to fame for her outstanding performance as young Queen Elizabeth in Netflix’s hit series The Crown, will star as Sandberg in the drama from Anonymous Content (Spotlight and Mr. Robot) and Wiip (Mare of Easttown).

The Homeland Elegies author, Ayad Akhtar’s created project is based on Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang’s book, An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination, along with their reporting for The New York Times.

Reporting from The New Yorker's Andrew Marantz will also serve as the basis for the series.

Doomsday Machine will chronicle the relationship between Mark Zuckerberg and Sandberg, and the political and social obstacles Facebook has faced on its rise to becoming the highest-grossing social media platform.

The series will also cover the period beginning with disinformation and the 2016 election and covers the internal struggles leading to the most recent revelations reported in the Wall Street Journal and NYT: the disclosure of XCHECK program.

Furthermore, the show will also reflect on how the company was made aware of the mental health risks Instagram presents to younger users, and the how Zuckerberg has used Facebook's News Feed to only push out articles with painted Facebook in a positive light.

Casting for Zuckerberg and the rest of the major players in the series have yet to be announced. Previously, in 2010 movie, The Social Network, Zuckerberg’s character was portrayed by Jesse Eisenberg. The film plot revolved around the origins of Facebook.