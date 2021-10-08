Expert reveals shocking details about Charles and Diana's wedding

According to royal expert Elizabeth Holmes, the wedding was not what it appeared to be

Prince Charles and Diana had a fairy-tale wedding for the world, but it was a mere business transaction.



It was “almost like a business transaction,” the author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style told Us Weekly, ahead of the premiere of Diana, CNN’s new docuseries.



“Diana just checked so many boxes and sort of slotted right in, and was clearly very eager and willing and wanting to please," she added.

Talking about how Diana struggled after marriage, Holmes revealed, “She’s making this huge life decision without stable family behind her [and] much guidance.

“Looking back in hindsight, it’s very easy to find all the red flags. … It was like, ‘We’re marching forth. We’re doing our duty,'" she concluded.

Diana and Charles' unhappy marriage ended in divorce, with the couple officially parting ways in 1992.