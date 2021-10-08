T20 World Cup: Trouble for Pakistan as Sohaib Maqsood suffers back pain

"[Sohaib Maqsood] is finding it difficult to walk. His inclusion in the World Cup squad will be made after the [MRI] report is released," says a source

"[Sohaib Maqsood] is finding it difficult to walk. His inclusion in the World Cup squad will be made after the [MRI] report is released," says a source

Pakistani batsman Sohaib Maqsood speaks at a press conference. Photo: File

Pakistani batsman Sohaib Maqsood has suffered back pain and may not be able to travel with the team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in the UAE less than 10 days later, as per a report by Geo News.

"Sohaib Maqsood was brought to a hospital for an MRI scan," a source told Geo News. "He is finding it difficult to walk. His inclusion in the World Cup squad will be made after the report is released," it added.

Aggressive batsman Haider Ali will replace Maqsood if he is deemed unfit by medical authorities, sources told Geo News.

Meanwhile, Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim held important meetings on Thursday with former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, other coaches and skipper Babar Azam and Shadab Khan.

A day earlier, it was reported that at least one or two changes to the T 20 World Cup squad cannot be ruled out.

Players to enter bubble today

Cricketers selected for the ICC event will enter the special bubble for the World Cup squad from today (Friday).

After entering the bubble, the cricketers will directly leave for the UAE to play in the mega event, on October 15.

T20 World Cup squad

Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem had announced Pakistan's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

Babar Azam (captain)

Shadab Khan (vice-captain)

Asif Ali

Azam Khan (wicketkeeper)

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Imad Wasim

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sohaib Maqsood

Traveling reserves – Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir