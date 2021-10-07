Taylor Swift thanks her fans after winning Gracie for Folklore film

Pop icon Taylor Swift is thanking her enormous fan-base for their constant support for her album, Folklore.
Following her big win for her documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, at the 46th annual Gracie Awards on Tuesday, Swift thanked her fans.
The Blank Space crooner was presented the award by US gymnast Simone Biles who thanked Swift for standing with her after she withdrew from competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
“It is given to a woman that has made contributions to media that go above and beyond, that shine a spotlight on issues, and display creativity and storytelling,” said Biles before presenting the accolade to Swift.
"During the 2021 Olympics she reached out, but she also dedicated something so special to me, that I’ll never forget. She’s always been so raw, open and honest, and that’s one of the many things I love about Taylor,” she added.
Giving the winning speech, Swift said: "I wanted to say, first of all, thank you, Simone Biles, for presenting this award to me. I absolutely adore you, and that just really made my heart skip a beat.”
"Thank you for caring about all of this, thank you for being the reason we could all come together in this way. You made this album into what it is and you continue to blow me away all the time."
