Priyanka Chopra sends temperatures soaring with her new sizzling pics from a yacht

Global star Priyanka Chopra showed off her enviable figure in eye-popping tinny outfits as she took break from filming spy show Citadel in Spain.

The 39-year-old acting diva , who is currently in the Spanish city of Valencia, set pulses racing as she took to Instagram on Wednesday to treat her fans with a slew of sensational snaps from her day of rest.

The versatile actress looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed up a storm on the back of an opulent boat in a yellow strapless bikini, which showcased her enviable figure. The brunette beauty wore her luscious locks in their naturally gorgeous waves.

Later, she plunged into the deep blue waves, reappearing with a beaming smile on her face. She threw a floral white cardigan over her shoulders and protected her eyes with a pair of oversized mirrored shades.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave her followers squad goal envy while frolicking in the beating sunshine with her pals, actor Osy Ikhile, costume designer Sara Sensoy, and of course her mum who is a doctor.