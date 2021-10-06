'Supergirl' actress Melissa Benoist reacts to Facebook whistleblower's testimony

The actress think social media is damaging to people's mental health

The actress think social media is damaging to people's mental health

American actress Melissa Benoist on Wednesday took to Instagram to react to the revelations made by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen during her testimony.

"Not surprising that social media platform are damaging to young people's (and frankly all of our) mental health," the "Supergirl" actress wrote on her Instagram story.

During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing, whistleblower Frances Haugen called for transparency about how Facebook entices users to keep scrolling, creating ample opportunity for advertisers to reach them.



U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions.



