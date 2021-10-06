 
Wednesday October 06, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

'Supergirl' actress Melissa Benoist reacts to Facebook whistleblower's testimony

The actress think social media is damaging to people's mental health
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 06, 2021
Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist reacts to Facebook whistleblowers testimony

American actress Melissa Benoist  on Wednesday took to Instagram to react to the revelations made by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen during her testimony.

"Not surprising that social media platform are damaging to young people's (and frankly all of our) mental health," the "Supergirl" actress  wrote on her Instagram story.

Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist reacts to Facebook whistleblowers testimony

During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing, whistleblower Frances Haugen called for transparency about how Facebook entices users to keep scrolling, creating ample opportunity for advertisers to reach them.

U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions.


More From Entertainment