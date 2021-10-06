Bella Hadid drops an iconic statement on Gigi Hadid’s parenting style: ‘She is the greatest mother’

Model Bella Hadid lauded her elder sister Gigi Hadid for being the best mother to little Khai as she penned a sweet note on Instagram.



Gigi Hadid shares an adorable daughter named Khai with Zayn Malik and all members of Gigi’s family gush over the little munchkin’s cuteness.

Bella took to IG and shared glimpses from baby Khai’s recent birthday bash and wrote, “Watching my sister be the greatest mother to the most magical child is the biggest joy in my life.”









At Khai’s birthday the sisters were spotted having a gala time.

The Levitating singer, Dua Lipa reacted to Bella’s take on motherhood with a simple reply, “And when it’s your turn I’ll get you that slide as a push present.”