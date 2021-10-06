Camila Cabello becomes first-ever Latina to get diamond certification with ‘Havana’

Camila Cabello has officially joined the ranks of a handful of artists that have achieved diamond certification.
The song that made it all possible is Havana and according to a number of reports, Cabello is the first-ever Latina to ever achieve this status.
The way any song achieves this status is if they manage to sell at least 10,000,000 units or more.
The news was announced by the COO of RIAA who also released a statement to People magazine that read, “Havana is just the 62nd Diamond single certified in over 60 years of RIAA Gold & Platinum Awards – a historic achievement that's only possible when an artist has forged the deepest and most lasting connection with fans, especially with about 60,000 tracks added to streaming service catalogues every day!”
“It's also a testament to the incredible partnership between Camila and her team at Epic Records, and no doubt a sign of more great music – and huge awards – to come!”
Selena Gomez teases the upcoming release of a new collaboration with Coldplay titled ‘Let Somebody Go’
Prince Harry ‘risks great danger’ to Prince Charles’ chances at ascension with continued grievances
Experts highlight just how much Prince Harry is risking in his attempts to ‘sell a few books’
'I am so blessed to have fans who let me entertain them,' said Reese Witherspoon
'I’ve lost a lot of money because I travel more than six months out of the year,' the rapper said
Experts speculate Harry, Meghan Markle's need to ‘boost relatability’ like Prince William, Kate Middleton