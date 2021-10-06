Selena Gomez releases teaser for Coldplay collaboration ‘Let Somebody Go’

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has officially released the teaser for her upcoming music collaboration with Coldplay titled Let Somebody Go..
The upcoming song is a collaboration with British rock band Coldplay and will release as part of their Music of the Spheres album release.
The teaser specifically showed off Gomez’s segment in the collaboration and she could be heard singing, "When I called the mathematicians and I asked them to explain/They said love is only equal to the pain.”
During the small snippet, Chris was at the backend singing some backup vocals.
