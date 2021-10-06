Lindsay Lohan rejoices fans with new podcast announcement

Lindsay Lohan's fans can now be connected to her in real time, thanks to a podcast that she will be starting very soon.
The actress said she has partnered with media company Studio 71, for her new venture.
"I'm excited to partner with Studio 71 in the development and production of my podcast," Lohan informed her fans.
"I'm looking forward to connecting more with my fans and having intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends across all industries."
The company also took to their Instagram to share the news in a post that read, "Studio71 is excited to announce that actress, singer, and entrepreneur @lindsaylohan has partnered with us to launch her first-ever podcast. We cannot wait for listeners to hear this never-before-seen side of Lindsay!"
The podcast is expected to air in late 2021 or early 2022, reported Variety.
Lohan is the latest star to join the Studio 71 podcast family, which also includes The Real's Jeannie Mai and Full House's Bob Saget.
