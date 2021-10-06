Kristen Stewart touches on playing the iconic Princess Diana in 'Spencer'

The actress talked about her highly-anticipated character

Kristen Stewart shed light on her experience of playing Princess Diana in movie Spencer.



The actress, during a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, talked about her highly-anticipated character.

“I knew even before I read the script. I was like, ‘You’re not going to say no to this, because who would you be in that case?’ I absolutely would have felt like such a coward. Especially given that I’m such an outsider," Stewart revealed.

" I’m not from the UK, I don’t have any particular investment in the royal family. So I was kind of this really clean slate, and then could absorb her in a way that actually felt very instinctive, you know?” she added.

Speaking further about the journey of essaying such a powerful character, Stewart said, “There was something just in absorbing her completely over the last six months leading up to this. I knew that I had hit some kind of elemental energy. If people have a lot to say about it not being a perfect impression, that’s so okay with me.”

"You want to win, we’re all animals. Artists want to engage with the world and have larger conversations. Even though it doesn’t seem like I’m somebody who wants to be extremely famous, I still want this conversation to be expansive….I used to be really intentionally the opposite of precious in terms of choosing projects," the actress said while talking about the feedback about the film's trailer so far.

