Britney Spears slams family and friends for staying complicit during conservatorship

Pop icon Britney Spears is slamming her friends and family for their silence during her abusive conservatorship.

The singer, 39, said her family dynamic is still “toxic” as she sent a message to her relatives and friends who turned a blind eye towards her estranged father Jamie Spears as he continued his arrangement.

“This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry … she’s saving her divine feminine sister,” she wrote, underneath a photo of a painting on her Instagram.

“I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there!!!!!” she wrote.

“If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different [from you] so they can [expletive] with you !!!!” she added.

The singer concluded the post by thanking her attorney Mathew S. Rosengart “who has helped change my life.”