Adele to release her new album on October 15

Adele has delighted fans as she announced release date of her new music, 'Easy On Me.'
The London-born singer's new album is to be released on October 15, as she confirmed on her Twitter in a short video posted today (October 5).
The clip contains the opening bars of Easy On Me, a beautiful piano-led track. The Rolling In The Deep singer confirmed the release date by writing: "Easy On Me – October 15."
In the black-and-white video, the singer can be seen inserting a cassette into a car stereo and looking in her car's rearview mirror, before driving down a country lane as pieces of paper fly out of the windows.
The Adele's video has been favourited more than 447k times, with fans being over the moon at the prospect of hearing Adele's new songs next week."
Kim Kardashian returned to Instagram with a new photo of Rob Kardashian
Elliot Page set social media on fire after walking the Paris Fashion Week red carpet with a statement shoe
'Squid Game' was given a thumbs up by Netflix in 2019, and it was formerly titled Round Six
Kate Middleton turned heads at the red carpet of James Bond film, No Time to Die
Rami Malek got a chance to meet Prince William and Kate Middleton at Royal Albert Hall in London at the film’s premier
"No Time to Die" has yet to open in North America, arriving in movie theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Friday.