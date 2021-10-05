Rami Malek opens up about his meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Rami Malek got a chance to meet Prince William and Kate Middleton at Royal Albert Hall in London at the film’s premier

Egyptian-American actor Rami Malek is giving tips on how to calm your nerves when conversing with royalty.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Bohemian Rhapsody actor spoke about the release of his new film, No Time to Die and how he got a chance to meet Prince William and Kate Middleton at Royal Albert Hall in London at the film’s premier.

"For me, I just try to treat them like I would anybody else. I'm sure a dose of normality is probably something that is quite refreshing to them,” Malek said.

"I remember we were at the BAFTAS, and I met them and they have a lot of questions to ask you,” he shared.

"But it is nice to just say, 'How are you doing? How are you dealing with all of this? I know you just had kids, one kid, specifically,' so just try to be normal because they live a very unusual life, I imagine,” he went on to say.

"I got to gage their reaction from their body language. Definitely not going to put words in their mouths, but yeah they seemed pretty taken aback by the film,” he added.