Lizzo gets blasted for terming alleged abuser Chris Brown her ‘favourite person’

Famed singer Lizzo is getting blasted on social media for praising singer Chris Brown, and ignoring the many allegations he is facing of inflicting violence on multiple women.
The singer, who was born as Melissa Jefferson, can be heard in a viral video asking her “favourite person” if she can get a picture.
"Can I get a picture with you? You're my favorite person in the whole [expletive] world,” she asks before he proceeds to take a photo with her.
Not long after, social media users blasted the singer for turning a blind eye towards the multiple women who have accused him of violence.
