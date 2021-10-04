Twitter floods with hilarious posts as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram faces glitches

Popular social media platforms — WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram — are facing an outage worldwide, with thousands of users reporting their inaccessibility to them, according to Downdetector.
While all three Facebook-owned apps faced glitches, people around the world rushed to Twitter and within minutes, numerous tweets prompted the hashtag #WhatsApp and #facebookdown to trend on Twitter.
Sharing an image from the Netflix series Money Heist, a Twitterati wrote: "Me: WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are down.
Professor: That's where Twitter comes in
#WhatsApp #WhatsappDown #FacebookDown"
Another one wrote: "Everyone coming onto Twitter now with Facebook, Insta and WhatsApp down.
#FacebookDown #ServerDown"
Another user shared a GIF and wrote: "People running to Twitter to see if Instagram and Facebook are down."
Some other posts included.
