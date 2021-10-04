WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram face outage in Pakistan

WhatsApp logo. Photo: AFP

Major social media platforms, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram are facing an outage worldwide, with thousands of users reporting their inaccessibility to them, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector showed that WhatsApp outage was reported at 8:23pm (Pakistan Standard Time) and it shot up to 1,082 complaints by 8:38pm.

The website mentioned that the Instagram outage was reported first at 7:59pm, while Facebook went down almost around the same time.

WhatsApp had last went down in March and was restored hours later, however, the reason for the outage was not officially announced by the company. Photo-sharing app Instagram had also gone down earlier this month and was stored after hours.

WhatsApp responds

Taking to Twitter following the outage, WhatsApp tweeted that it is working to resolve the issue and asked users to be patient.

"We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!"

Facebook aplogises to users

After WhatsApp tweeted about its outage, Facebook followed suit and tweeted: "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing the Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

'Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time'



"Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown," it said.

