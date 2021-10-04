'Guilty’: Jake Gyllenhaal lauds cast & crew for being fearless amid pandemic

Star Jake Gyllenhaal opened up on tough days while filming Guilty amid the pandemic.



At the same time Jake appreciated the director Antoine Fuqua's efforts as he directed the entire film from a van which was impressive.

Antoine’s fearless attitude really amazed the cast and crew of the film.

Taking to IG, Antoine shared BTS glimpses from the film and captioned it, "COVID almost made the film not possible.”





In the pictures the crew of the film were strictly following COVID protocols as social distancing was being strongly maintained.



The movie Guilty was very much loved by fans who took to the comments section to pen their reviews regarding the thriller.