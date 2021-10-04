Venom: Let There Be Carnage breaks pandemic records, garners $90.1 million

Venom: Let There Be Carnage broke pandemic box office records due to its impressive three-day showing

Venom: Let There Be Carnage broke pandemic box office records due to its impressive three-day showing

Venom: Let There Be Carnage rocked the domestic box office after garnering $90.1 million.

According to Variety, the Marvel sequel broke pandemic box office records due to its impressive three-day showing.

This was also helped with the fact that the film is only playing in cinemas as opposed to a hybrid release on-demand, boosting ticket sales.

"We are also pleased that patience and theatrical exclusivity have been rewarded with record results," Sony's chairman Tom Rothman said in a statement to press.

"With apologies to Mr. Twain: The death of movies has been greatly exaggerated."

Meanwhile, the latest James Bond film No Time To Die brewed up a storm in the international box as The Hollywood Reporter that it garnered $119.1 million in the debut.