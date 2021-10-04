 
Monday October 04, 2021
Kate Middleton worked ‘painstakingly’ to find a niche that best serves the royal family

Entertainment
Web Desk
October 04, 2021
Kate Middleton reportedly worked ‘painstaking hours’ to come up with a royal niche and strategy that best served the royal family.

Majesty magazine’s managing director Joe Little made the claim during a candid chat.

He weighed in on it all during an appearance on the Royally US podcast and was even quoted saying, “Kate as a team player—specifically the sporty, athletic Kate—has been evidenced in the last few days.”

“She played tennis with Emma Raducanu in London, and has shown how good a tennis player she actually is.”

He even added, “Had she not been royal, perhaps she would have gone on to be an accomplished athlete or a sportsperson of some sort.”

“Kate has found her own niche within the Royal Family, and she focuses on things that mean a great deal to her.”

“She feels that she can give something to the charities, rather than just cover lots of charities but not in a great way.”

