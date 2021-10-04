Kate Middleton worked ‘painstakingly’ to find a niche that best serves the royal family

Kate Middleton reportedly worked ‘painstaking hours’ to come up with a royal niche and strategy that best served the royal family.
Majesty magazine’s managing director Joe Little made the claim during a candid chat.
He weighed in on it all during an appearance on the Royally US podcast and was even quoted saying, “Kate as a team player—specifically the sporty, athletic Kate—has been evidenced in the last few days.”
“She played tennis with Emma Raducanu in London, and has shown how good a tennis player she actually is.”
He even added, “Had she not been royal, perhaps she would have gone on to be an accomplished athlete or a sportsperson of some sort.”
“Kate has found her own niche within the Royal Family, and she focuses on things that mean a great deal to her.”
“She feels that she can give something to the charities, rather than just cover lots of charities but not in a great way.”
Jerry Seinfeld apologized to host Jimmy Fallon for the “uncomfortable” relationship shown in the film
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘having no comeback’ following NYC trip
Regé-Jean Page will be starring in the untitled heist thriller, produced by 26 Keys production company
Prince Harry accused of completely ‘flying off the handle’ before Megxit ‘release’
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February this year
Jason Aldean denounced California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 mandate