Kate Middleton worked ‘painstakingly’ to find a niche that best serves the royal family

Kate Middleton reportedly worked ‘painstaking hours’ to come up with a royal niche and strategy that best served the royal family.



Majesty magazine’s managing director Joe Little made the claim during a candid chat.

He weighed in on it all during an appearance on the Royally US podcast and was even quoted saying, “Kate as a team player—specifically the sporty, athletic Kate—has been evidenced in the last few days.”

“She played tennis with Emma Raducanu in London, and has shown how good a tennis player she actually is.”

He even added, “Had she not been royal, perhaps she would have gone on to be an accomplished athlete or a sportsperson of some sort.”

“Kate has found her own niche within the Royal Family, and she focuses on things that mean a great deal to her.”

“She feels that she can give something to the charities, rather than just cover lots of charities but not in a great way.”