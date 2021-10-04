Camila Cabello, Amber Heard, Aishwarya Rai join L’Oreal for star-studded show

Camila Cabello, Aishwarya Rai and Amber Heard walked for the French cosmetics brand at the foot of the Eiffel Tower

Camila Cabello, Amber Heard and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan set the runaway ablaze when they strutted down the Paris Fashion Week catwalk on Sunday.

The stars, along with other women, walked for French cosmetics brand L’Oreal at the foot of the Eiffel Tower to unveil their spring-summer 2022 range.

Camila was snapped dropping jaws as she walked down the ramp in a flirty ivory dress which was embellished with delicate floral patterns in pink and green hues.

As for Amber, the Aquaman star opted for a pale pink jumpsuit which featured split sleeves and dramatic feather details at the shoulders.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads with an all-white flowy look that featured dramatic draping.

Other global stars to grace the catwalk were Dame Helen, Aja Naomi King, Isabeli Fontana, Noemie Lenoir and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.