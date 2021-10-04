Prince Harry accused of constantly ‘flying off the handle’ before Megxit

Prince Harry accused of completely ‘flying off the handle’ before Megxit ‘release’

Prince Harry has come under fire for having a “very touchy personality” and consistently “flying off the handle” before Megxit.

Royal commentator Rebecca English made this claim while speaking to Palace Confidential on Mail+

There she was quoted saying, “I've spoken to people a lot about this over the years and it is made very clear to me that Harry was very, very touchy at that time.”

“More touchy than he was normally. He would fly off the handle and take offence at the smallest thing.”

Before concluding she added, “Is there anything that they could have done or said that would have made him happy and the answer is probably not.”