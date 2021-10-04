The Queen’s estate launches an internal review into links with Azerbaijan ruler as hinted by Pandora papers

The Queen’s estate launches an internal review into links with Azerbaijan ruler as hinted by Pandora papers

The Queen’s estate launches probe into Azerbaijan ruler link after Pandora leak

Queen Elizabeth’s estate has decided to hold its own internal review into any alleged links they are suspected of having with an Azerbaijan ruler accused of corruption.

The link tying both the alleged ruler and the Queen together is the recent purchase of a £67 million London property.

Express UK notes that in the Pandora papers, the Azerbaijani president, Ilham Aliyev, has traded over £400 million properties over the years through his collection of offshore companies.

His most recent client includes Queen Elizabeth’s crown estate who allegedly paid him £66.5 million in August 2018 for ownership of 56-60 Conduit Street.

The offshore company in connection with the president is a British Virgin Islands-based company named Hiniz Trade & Investment.

The Pandora papers also show involvement by the president’s daughter Arzu Aliyeva. Per the findings, the president’s daughter transferred ownership of the property to her grandfather Arif Pashayev in 2015 and he later put it all into a trust.