Prince Charles to pay Prince William £700k rent after ascending the throne: report

Prince Charles to pay Prince William £700k yearly in case he decides to keep his Highgrove residence

It is estimated that Prince Charles may have to pay Prince William £700k in rent every year once he ascends the throne if he so wishes to keep his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire.

This change will be enforced in relation to Prince Charles’ plans to radically change the monarchy’s living arrangements in Britain.

According to a report by the Mail on Sunday, the changes will go into force once the current reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth passes away.

The reason for the heir’s preference was highlighted by a pal and according to their claim, “Charles is not keen on Windsor because it is quite noisy.”



“His view is that if he's heading to Windsor, he may as well carry on to Highgrove in Gloucestershire.”

However, once Prince Charles ascends, his Duchy of Cornwall title will be transferred to his eldest son Prince William, thus, he will invertedly be asked to pay rent for his living expenses.

These future plans however do not suggest Prince Charles does not like Buckingham Palace, according to a source, “Despite what everybody thinks about him not wanting to live there, he will certainly have accommodation there – but it will be a much more modest flat-above-the-shop situation akin to that of the Prime Minister at Downing Street.”