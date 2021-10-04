Kareena Kapoor discloses Soha Ali Khan’s chicken washing story on her birthday

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor shared a priceless throwback photo of sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan to wish her on 43rd birthday on Monday.



Taking to Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor posted a throwback photo from the wedding of Soha and Kunal Kemmu to send love to her on the special day.

Kareena also made Soha Ali Khan's chicken washing story public in the special birthday post.

She wrote “From the time I went for my first holiday with her in Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it... I knew she was one cool woman! And... it has been a pleasure knowing you ever since @sakpataudi”.

Kareena further said, “Happy birthday, sister-in-law, lots of love always.”

“P.S. I think we all look great in this picture and that's why it's on the gram now #OldIsGold,” she said while sharing the photo also featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal and she herself.







