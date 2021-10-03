Princess Diana is ‘the third wheel’ to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage

Experts recently weighed in on the possible implications that have followed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to make Princess Diana a ‘third wheel’ in their marriage.

This claim’s been made by Andrew Morton, the author of 'Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

In his most recent piece for the Mail on Sunday, he admitted, “Today for Harry, and increasingly for his wife, all roads lead back to Diana.”

“His mother’s cause-driven life and the tragic manner of her death has not only coloured Harry’s relationship with his family, and the wider public, it has shaped the couple’s world view.”

“As the Sussexes embarked on their own journey together through Royal life, not a day went by without a reference, a memory or a decision that related in some way to Harry’s late mother. Diana was the third wheel in their marriage.”

Before concluding he added, “But the ghost of Diana would loom over the lives of Prince Harry and his new wife in less happy ways, too, as time passed and as Meghan grappled with a set of challenges uncannily similar to those that once faced the mother-in-law she never met.”